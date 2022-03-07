UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Bloom Energy worth $37,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 94,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 63,009 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after buying an additional 210,834 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 40.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 3.44. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $63,792.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $1,852,350. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.