UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 906,828 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of GoDaddy worth $43,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam boosted its position in GoDaddy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $80.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.00. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

