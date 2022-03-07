UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $35.64 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Globe Life worth $35,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 135.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after buying an additional 354,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 18.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,783,000 after buying an additional 222,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 17.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,690,000 after buying an additional 161,492 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $11,525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 43.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after buying an additional 102,465 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life stock opened at $97.19 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $419,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,376 shares of company stock worth $4,327,209. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.