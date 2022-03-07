UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $37.17 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,670 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.43% of Owens Corning worth $37,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 1,826.4% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 231,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 219,166 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Owens Corning by 28.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,609,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 16.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OC opened at $86.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average of $91.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on OC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.36.
In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
