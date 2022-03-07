UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $38.26 Million Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,147 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.20% of DraftKings worth $38,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in DraftKings by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $1,073,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $3,288,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 714,023 shares of company stock valued at $15,708,503. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $20.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.97. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

