UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $41.13 Million Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.39% of Badger Meter worth $41,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 28.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 111,450 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,849,000 after purchasing an additional 72,606 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter worth $6,574,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 8.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 628,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,595,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $4,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Maxim Group upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of BMI opened at $97.62 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.55 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.01.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

