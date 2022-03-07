UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $41 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,176 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.29% of Alliant Energy worth $41,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.27. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

