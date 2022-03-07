UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $43.13 Million Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,261 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.78% of Bank OZK worth $43,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Bank OZK by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.04 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

