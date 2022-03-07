UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,429 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.52% of National Retail Properties worth $39,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,148,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,787,000 after purchasing an additional 45,333 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 447,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NNN. Raymond James reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

NNN stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 140.40%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

