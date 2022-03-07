UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 12,927 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of A. O. Smith worth $34,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $68.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.47.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

