UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 21,596 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.59% of Cousins Properties worth $32,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,765,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,849,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,669,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ opened at $39.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

