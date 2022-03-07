UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 5,400 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.49% of MasTec worth $31,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 180.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,460,000 after buying an additional 3,030,445 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 210.7% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after buying an additional 582,618 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 27.2% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 828,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 89.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 313,074 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

MTZ stock opened at $74.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.36. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.36 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.61.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

