UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,932,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,680 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.29% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $35,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,281,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,418 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,774 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,156,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,882,000 after purchasing an additional 276,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,589 shares in the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

NYSE TME opened at $4.57 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.