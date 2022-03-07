UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of TopBuild worth $32,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in TopBuild by 1.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 4.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $209.47 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.69 and a 200 day moving average of $240.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

