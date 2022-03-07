UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,648 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.41% of APA worth $32,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 227.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 69.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $39.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.