UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 15,213 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,213 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Delta Air Lines worth $38,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

