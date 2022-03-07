UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 210,909 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210,909 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.58% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $37,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 132.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

HTA opened at $31.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

