UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 40,358 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,358 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.43% of Assurant worth $38,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Assurant by 99.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 37,115 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 597.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIZ. UBS Group decreased their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $169.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.99. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.60 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

Assurant Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.