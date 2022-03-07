UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,107 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.56% of STAAR Surgical worth $33,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 176.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,200,000 after acquiring an additional 452,609 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,282,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,004,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 145.8% in the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 201,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,854,000 after acquiring an additional 119,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 987.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 119,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

STAA stock opened at $78.29 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $62.09 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.78 and a beta of 1.03.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

