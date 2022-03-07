UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 57,717 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,717 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.52% of STAG Industrial worth $34,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,644,000 after buying an additional 606,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,189,000 after buying an additional 131,735 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,015,000 after buying an additional 2,924,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,011,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,187,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,875,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,882,000 after buying an additional 148,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

STAG stock opened at $40.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

