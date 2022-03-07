UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.58% of Brixmor Property Group worth $38,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,596,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,731,000 after acquiring an additional 104,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50,811 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,763,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,212,000 after acquiring an additional 133,910 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of BRX opened at $25.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.