UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Nordson worth $38,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,305,000 after buying an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 860,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nordson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nordson by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,787,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $84,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $226.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.90. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $190.43 and a 12-month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.09%.

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

