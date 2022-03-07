UBS Group AG Acquires 127,168 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 431.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,168 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.30% of NorthWestern worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

Shares of NWE opened at $61.80 on Monday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,130 shares of company stock valued at $642,161. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.