UBS Group AG Acquires 38,968 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Jabil worth $9,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,407 shares of company stock worth $8,299,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $54.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

