UBS Group AG Acquires 96,795 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 193.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $1,651,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,278,813.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 847,923 shares of company stock worth $63,080,127 over the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBKR opened at $58.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

