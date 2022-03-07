UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

UBS Group AG raised its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,528 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.34% of CNX Resources worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,190,000 after acquiring an additional 96,377 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $663,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 111.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.31.

CNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

