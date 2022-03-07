UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Coherent worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coherent by 22.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coherent by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coherent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Coherent by 53.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Coherent by 8.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COHR stock opened at $258.36 on Monday. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.82 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.17.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

