UBS Group AG Has $8.93 Million Stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) by 1,344.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,476 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth $12,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 924,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after acquiring an additional 61,587 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 79.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 41,358 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 174.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 58,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 192,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $5,520,443.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 488,769 shares of company stock worth $13,942,325. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.59.

Shares of XM opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

