UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of CenterPoint Energy worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,712,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,689,000 after purchasing an additional 969,280 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,022,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,586,000 after purchasing an additional 652,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $28.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

