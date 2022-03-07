UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,917 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.15% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 327.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 94,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 72,257 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter worth $4,516,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter worth $2,366,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter worth $2,055,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter worth $1,254,000.

XHE stock opened at $108.64 on Monday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $95.75 and a 1-year high of $133.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.57.

