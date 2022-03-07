UBS Group AG Sells 18,225 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,225 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.31% of DigitalBridge Group worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.51. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.88.
DBRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.
DigitalBridge Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.
