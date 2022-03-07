UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Down to $15.89

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.89, but opened at $15.21. UBS Group shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 114,774 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 14,229.1% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,101,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,285 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at about $85,129,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,828 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,696,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

