UGAS Market Capitalization Hits $427,550.22 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. UGAS has a total market cap of $427,550.22 and $221,670.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UGAS has traded 47.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

