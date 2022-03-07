UMA (UMA) Price Up 66.3% Over Last Week

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, UMA has traded up 66.3% against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $540.06 million and approximately $109.71 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.26 or 0.00021286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003738 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,251,029 coins and its circulating supply is 65,368,377 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

