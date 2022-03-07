Umbrella Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.14 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and $724,011.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0964 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00209137 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

