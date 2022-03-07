UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of UMH Properties worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 8.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 8.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 453,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

UMH stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 129 shares of company stock valued at $2,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

