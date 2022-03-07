Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.02

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 143763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter.

In other Under Armour news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UA. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 16.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Under Armour by 172.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 370,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 882,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Under Armour by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

