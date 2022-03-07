UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.45

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 565319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNCRY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.41) to €18.00 ($19.57) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UniCredit from €17.00 ($18.48) to €19.50 ($21.20) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UniCredit in a report on Thursday, November 25th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

