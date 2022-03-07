Unido EP (UDO) Price Hits $0.0575

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.0575 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $103,394.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00043111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.04 or 0.06570371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,461.50 or 1.00000873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00046546 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,252,624 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

