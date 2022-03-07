UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $172.84

Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $172.84 and last traded at $173.28, with a volume of 454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.19 and a 200-day moving average of $203.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 15.98%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UniFirst in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in UniFirst by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.