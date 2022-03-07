Unilever (NYSE:UL) Shares Gap Down to $45.68

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.68, but opened at $43.52. Unilever shares last traded at $43.74, with a volume of 161,798 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Unilever by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in Unilever by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 97,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Company Profile (NYSE:UL)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

