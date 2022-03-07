UniMex Network (UMX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $54,334.00

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $54,334.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.92 or 0.06576671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,274.01 or 0.99930018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00047396 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,162,839 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars.

