Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded up $3.24 on Monday, hitting $267.87. The stock had a trading volume of 63,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,780. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $264.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $170.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.43.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

