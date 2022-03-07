United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) vs. Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Critical Contrast

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Peraso and United Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A United Microelectronics 1 2 4 1 2.63

United Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $7.30, indicating a potential downside of 18.16%. Given United Microelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than Peraso.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peraso and United Microelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $6.80 million 3.07 -$3.78 million ($0.95) -2.53 United Microelectronics $7.70 billion 2.88 $2.02 billion $0.83 10.76

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Peraso shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Peraso has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peraso and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -97.76% -39.84% -33.44% United Microelectronics 26.21% 22.42% 13.46%

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Peraso on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peraso (Get Rating)

Peraso, Inc. offers chipsets, modules, software and IP. It supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. Its solutions for data and telecom networks focus on accelerating data intelligence and multi-access edge computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About United Microelectronics (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

