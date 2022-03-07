United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Lifted by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,951,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1,499.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,733 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 141,114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals stock traded down $18.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $298.24. 999,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.77. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.27.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

