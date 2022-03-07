United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on X. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get United States Steel alerts:

NYSE:X traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,856,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.