Unitrade (TRADE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $180,347.00

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $180,347.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.0666 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00034574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00103871 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

