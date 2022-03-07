Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stake Decreased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,107 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Unity Software worth $72,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of U opened at $89.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average of $134.19. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,624 shares of company stock worth $48,429,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.