Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,888. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $512.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

