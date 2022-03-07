Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 10.6%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. 119,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,487,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.
UEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 2.19.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 312,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 217,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,796,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 136,604 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.
Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.
